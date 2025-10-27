Teenage Drug Empire: Watch Our New Documentary

Deep in the Welsh Valleys, a post-industrial region known mostly these days for its natural beauty and unemployment statistics, a group of teenagers are behind a sprawling local drug-dealing operation that can earn them up to £4,000 ($5,330) a night.

In the latest installment of our Rule Britannia series, VICE joins them for a night on the roads where they earn their money while playing a never-ending game of cat and mouse with police.

Videos by VICE

“It’s a small place,” explains one of the masked young dealers. “I’ll go and I might be serving up to someone that I’ve been brought up knowing. It might be my friends’ parents, know what I mean? Or people my parents are friends with. It’s mad. Everyone sort of does it.”

“It’s sad how young some of them are,” another adds. “Some as young as 12, 13 and that, innit.”

Ironically, the documentary is age-restricted, so you’ll have to watch over at the VICE YouTube channel—click here to see it.