Teen Brothers Allegedly Beat Stepfather to Death for Abusing Their Sister

Two teen brothers stand accused of beating their stepfather to death in Texas, after he allegedly abused their half-sister.

Alejandro Treviño, 18, and Christian Treviño, 17, along with 18-year-old friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, have all been arrested in connection with the death of Gabriel Quintanilla, according to a local ABC affiliate. Quintanilla’s body was found in an open field in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 20—hours after his 9-year-old daughter and the Treviño brothers’ half-sister made an outcry at an RV park, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

A physical fight broke out between the brothers and Quintanilla, who then left the scene, according to local police, MyRGV News reported. Christian Treviño reportedly chased Quintanilla to an apartment complex, where another assault occurred involving Alejandro Treviño and Juan Eduardo Melendez. The Treviños and Melendez reportedly then left the scene, changed cars, and returned to find Quintanilla alone and walking along a road.

They assaulted Quintanilla again, then put him in the bed of a truck and dropped him off in the field where his body was later found, according to MyRGV News.

The case has sparked something of an online campaign to help the brothers and Melendez. One Change.org petition, titled “Set Them Free! Treviño brothers & Melendez,” has more than 13,000 signatures.

Alejandro is now facing charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County records. Christian and Melendez are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault, as well as engaging in organized criminal activity. Melendez is also facing a marijuana possession charge.

Before his death, Quintanilla was also wanted by police for continuous sexual abuse, according to the ABC affiliate. In 2019, in an unrelated case, a minor accused him of assaulting her between 2014 and 2016.

