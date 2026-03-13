The Adam Sandler Movie That Won the Razzie Award in Every Category

Adam Sandler is no stranger to the Golden Raspberry Awards (a.k.a. the Razzies), the annual parody award show that honors what its creators consider to be the “worst” in contemporary cinema. The comedian first won a Razzie for Worst Actor for playing Sonny Koufax in Big Daddy at the 1999 ceremony, and has been nominated in the category for his appearances in everything from Happy Gilmore to Little Nicky to I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. Over the years, Sandler has racked up 37 nominations, making him the second-most-nominated actor in Razzie history, behind Sylvester Stallone, who currently has 40 nominations. And while Sandler has won nine Razzies to date, one of his movies actually received such a negative reception that it “won” every single category.

At the 32nd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, held in 2012, Sandler’s critically panned 2011 film Jack and Jill, and the people associated with it, were nominated for each of the ten Razzies that were up for grabs that year. One by one, Jack and Jill, in addition to its director and entire cast, swept all of that year’s trophies. Sandler won the awards for Worst Actor and Worst Actress, as well as Worst Screen Couple, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Screen Ensemble. The film also earned itself the Razzies for Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.

Dennis Dugan, who directed both Jack and Jill and the Sandler-Jennifer Aniston rom-com Just Go With It in 2011, took home the Worst Director Razzie for both films that year. On top of that, Al Pacino won Worst Supporting Actor for playing himself in Jack and Jill, beating out Nick Swardson for his supporting role in the same film. Last but not least, David Spade, who played Monica in drag, picked up the award for Worst Supporting Actress. Katie Holmes was nominated in the same category for playing Jack’s wife (and Jill’s sister).

Believe it or not, Sandler was even nominated against himself at that year’s ceremony, and other movies that he was involved with received nominations, too (as did their stars). Sandler and Aniston were up for Worst Screen Couple for Just Go With It, and their co-star, Nicole Kidman, received a nod for Worst Supporting Actress. Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, which Sandler co-wrote and produced, was also in the running for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Ensemble, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. And if all of that wasn’t enough, Swardson was nominated for Worst Actor, and Tom Brady (not the one you’re thinking of) was up for Worst Director for doing Bucky Larson.