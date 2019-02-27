The AG for DC just subpoenaed the 2016 inaugural committee for info about the Trump kids, NYT reports

The attorney general for the District of Columbia wants to know what role President Trump’s children played in his inaugural committee — and has filed a subpoena to find out.



The D.C. AG subpoenaed documents from the inaugural committee in a bid to learn more about how it raised $107 million to ring in Trump’s presidency, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a copy of the document.

Videos by VICE

The subpoena specifically asks for records covering the role that three of Trump’s adult children — Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric — played on the committee, the Times said, although none of them had an official committee title. D.C. officials appear to be searching for evidence of self-dealing, the Times said.

The committee has faced rising scrutiny over its handling of the gargantuan sum it raised — more than twice the amount raised by President Barack Obama’s committee in 2009, which was record-breaking at the time.

A spokesperson for the D.C. attorney general, Karl A. Racine, declined to confirm or deny that the subpoena had been filed. A spokesperson for the inaugural committee did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

But earlier this month, the committee confirmed receiving a subpoena for documents from federal prosecutors in New York.

“We have just received a subpoena for documents,” a committee spokesperson told VICE News in a statement dated Feb. 4. “While we are still reviewing the subpoena, it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry.”

The spokesperson continued: “The PIC [Presidential Inaugural Committee] cannot address specific media reports due to the ongoing inquiry. However the PIC remains confident it has fully complied with all applicable legal requirements.”

D.C. joins New York and New Jersey in probing the president’s inaugural fund.

Cover: Donald Trump Jr., left, followed by Tiffany Trump, second from left, Jared Kushner, center, and Ivanka Trump, right, walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018, as they head to Camp David for the weekend with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)