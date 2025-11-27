The Best Marching Band Performances of This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, As Determined by a Former Band Kid

At this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, there were 11 marching bands from all over the country (and even one from Panama). These university and high school bands were selected from more than 100 applicants, and many received donations from Macy’s to cover travel expenses. Personally, the only thing I care about during the parade is the marching bands (and the Smokey Bear balloon. Oh, and the Snoopy balloon. The Busta Rhymes performance was pretty cool too).

As a former high school band kid out of the game for more than a decade now, I scour the ranks during each performance searching for my coveted bass clarinet, which I marched with each season for my entire high school career. Here are the bands that caught my attention during this year’s parade, featuring precise movements, interesting elements, and even a few bass clarinets.

Videos by VICE

La Banda de Música La Primavera from Santiago de Veraguas, Panamá

Play video

La Banda de Música La Primavera came all the way from Panama to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, making them the first Panamanian marching band to perform in the annual event. With 200 members ranging from age 8 to 17, the band took up a significant portion of 34th Street. In front of the Macy’s Herald Square store, which serves as the backdrop for performances, they showcased their skills with dancers in traditional costumes as well as Panamanian imagery on their uniforms.

Their focus on folklore has them serving as cultural ambassador for the National Government of Panama. Additionally, Macy’s donated $10,000 to the band’s fundraising campaign for the parade. Overall, it was refreshing to see a marching band highlight important aspects of their culture, which made them stand out in the sea of American university and high school bands.

Damien Spartan Regiment from La Verne, California

Play video

The Damien Spartan Regiment from Damien High School, an all-boys Catholic school in La Verne, California, marked their first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Like the marching band from Panama, this band also received a significant donation from Macy’s as they fundraised for the trip to New York City. The band arrived on 34th Street with precision, hitting clean, sharp lines.

They also had the opportunity to support Conan Gray, whose performance followed the band’s. The drumline, select few ensemble members, and several color guard were present as Gray performed from his recent album Wishbone, which reached Top 5 on the Billboard 200. The auxiliary flags were even printed with wishbones, and the band surrounded him on his platform for the finale.

L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band from Hurst, Texas

Play video

The Blue Raider marching band from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst, Texas, took its championship-winning legacy to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In years past, the high school band won two state championships and one national championship. Their performance on 34th Street, though limited by space for the 300-member band, showcased that legacy.

Out of all the bands, the Blue Raiders probably had the most movement. They hit their marks well, creating several rotating circles in the middle that then formed a snowflake around the auxiliary. With a more wintery theme to their performance, this band definitely made use of the season. Also, bass clarinet sighting confirmed. Representation is so important.

Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band from Fort Mill, South Carolina

Play video

From Fort Mill, South Carolina, the Catawba Ridge High School marching band was a little more involved than expected for a 75-second-long performance. In general, they moved precisely, transitioning around each other with well-honed skill. But there was also a theatrical element to the performance, including a student dressed in jeans and a puffer vest portraying a character.

Members of the auxiliary first held up a window prop, which the student gazed out of longingly. At the end of the set, a big light-up star was wheeled out, and the student enthusiastically plugged it in. Was this a reference to the house-lighting scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, except not a house, and also it lit up on the first try? Probably not, but it did call that to mind. Regardless, the band was crisp, and there was another bass clarinet sighting, which is what I cared about the most.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images