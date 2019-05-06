The Best Memes from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4

Game of Thrones season eight’s stiff, video game-reminiscent plot slogged on this week with The Last of the Starks, an episode which gave us some much needed cool down time after The Long Night’s very long, very, very hard-to-see battle.

Luckily (?) for us, our faves were back to being stupid in no time, gearing up for a big showdown between Dany and Cersei. Let’s get this over with.

https://twitter.com/Quotemeorelse/status/1125194936914042880

With the dead being dead for real now, it’s time to party. Dany’s bev of choice appeared be a hearty mead from… Starbucks.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

As the RIP Night King fiesta wound down, Jaime and Brienne finally hooked up! It was a genuinely touching and intimate moment, which was of course followed by Jaime unceremoniously dipping from Winterfell entirely. The Kingslayer is riding back to Cersei because he’s still a “bad boy,” or something. Sigh.



Arya when she finds out Jaime left Winterfell to rejoin Cersei. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/1twGaJ0HwY — Hama Apologist (@EdgarAlanFro) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Tormund left with Ghost, setting up the spinoff people REALLY deserve.

https://twitter.com/davelozo/status/1125217163281825793?s=12

Ghost watching as Jon rides off to fight Cersei without so much as a “good boy” after fighting the dead for him. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LIbh4SwckJ — Es (@BarbersWolf) May 6, 2019

Bronn was also in this episode, because reasons.

https://twitter.com/bigshotmill/status/1125220236645498880?s=12

Also, Dorne! Remember Dorne? Neither do I!

https://twitter.com/max_read/status/1125233672263798784

OK, back to the big picture. Unless you really think Cersei is going to make it out of this shit alive, the Iron Throne is likely going to come down to some sort of split between Dany, Jon, and Sansa. Tyrion and Varys are trying to make sense of this.

https://twitter.com/imjsuthar/status/1125230339352215552?s=12

Varys looking at Jon after he finds out he has a better claim to the throne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zA2ZJQILSe — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) May 6, 2019

All of these machinations are made a lot more complicated when Jon tells Arya and Sansa about his true lineage, which Sansa promptly blabs about to Tyrion.



https://twitter.com/wiggins_dakoda/status/1125237578280591360

Sansa 2 mins after swearing to Jon that she'd keep it a secret #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TY4ky492vn — Lizzie Selley (@lizzie_selley) May 6, 2019

Tyrion, who I have to assume is recovering from a concussion from the crypt fight, apparently thought an impassioned speech about human life would sway Cersei (yes, THAT Cersei) into surrendering. It went predictably.

tyrion to cersei: “you are not a monster”

literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/UVS6FsxXOf — ₊⋆ ☾⋆⁺ 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐲 ₊⋆ ☾⋆⁺ (@_haleyhunter) May 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/ira/status/1125307561064914945

A detail Tyrion dropped might sway Euron, though.

Euron trying to work out how Tyrion knew Cersei was pregnant when he had only just found out himself #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hm0ebWjiCM — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) May 6, 2019

Finally, after Grey Worm surprisingly lived through the Battle of Winterfell, the writers of this damn show decided to deny the best couple on this show their beach vacation, killing Missandei. Many viewers were not pleased.

https://twitter.com/asj99_/status/1125245757798457344?s=12

Tyrion: Do this for your child

Cersei: “Kills Missandei”

Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/HZtwblUV68 — Eze (@Tochoz) May 6, 2019

Having lost Jorah, Missandei, two dragon kids, and basically all the Dothraki in the span of just a few episodes, Daenerys is now primed and ready to go full Mad Queen next episode. Stay tuned!

Dany reached “I WAS TOLD BY APPLECARE” level mad tonight pic.twitter.com/7H4XtVmH9Y — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) May 6, 2019

