The Best of Athlete Halloween Costumes

Athletes: they’re just like us! Except they’ve got loads of money, talent, and are in tremendous shape. OK, so they’re nothing like us, but they do celebrate Halloween just like us. So we decided to round up the best athlete costumes of Halloween 2018 for you.

When it comes to letting loose and dressing up, not all athletes are created equal. A lot of them just go for some cookie-cut store bought shit. And while a couple of people on this list went that direction, it’s about how they pulled it off. Anyway, let’s get to it:

Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins must’ve put a small town out of its blue facepaint to get this job done, but props to whoever turned him into James Cameron’s wet dream:

And Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne went as Jack Skellington, which, yes, was a store-bought situation, but a really solid pairing with her proportions. Just watch her scale a bajillion steps in few strides:

OK, yeah, so this is another one of those store-bought ones. But Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown is just rocking this one so happily, you’ve got to love it:

And let’s round our way into another category, typically a dreaded one: couples costumes. But we’ll start with the one couples costume that will—surprisingly—haunt your dreams. Who knew that Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid dressed as Homer Simpson would be this scary? I mean, his girlfriend Lauren Kyle seemed to pull off Marge. But him? Not so much:

Former Cleveland Brown and current Toronto Argonaut Armanti Edwards and his wife Desiree decided to do channel the King of Pop:

And Hunter Pence tried to play up his strawberry blondness with his wife Alexis Cozombolidis as the Harry to her Meghan:

CBS sideline reporter Jordan Daigle, who used to be a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, went as her fiancé Blake Coleman, the New Jersey Devils center. And he, uh, went as her:

Yeah, yeah, that’s all just couples cute. But the really sweet ones are the family ones. Check out Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate playing with his name as Willy Wonka, with his wife Elise as an Oompah Loompah:

And ok, we’re at another store-bought situation with Ottowa Senator Matt Duchene and his wife Ashley Groissaint, but come on—it’s a baby announcement, complete with a baby skeleton sitting in her belly. Ok, when you put it that way, it’s pretty spooky:

Speaking of families, the Caliparis used Halloween to go all-in on embarrassing the hell out of their son Brad. It’s already pretty bad when Daddy is coach, but when you get Mommy in on the mix… trick, and definitely not treat:

And then there are the athletes who went as athletes. Connecticut Sun WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike decided to go as a GOAT, but not of the farm variety:



And Aaron Judge went as Aaron Gordon. Sorry, strike that, reverse it. It’s just so compelling, it’s hard to tell. The Orlando Magic forward pulled off an absolutely perfect impression of the Yankees slugger. A+ self-awareness:

Alright, friends, those are your friendly neighborhood sports figures, and what they’re up to for this spooky holiday. Just remember don’t accept candy from athletes. It could have PEDs in it.