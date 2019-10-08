The Best Rapper Alive Is Lupita Nyong’o’s Alter Ego

Last night on The Tonight Show, Lupita Nyong’o brought out her rapper alter ego, “Troublemaker,” and she proved she can do no wrong. Wearing indoor shades, she grabbed the mic to lay down some bars over The Roots’ drumbeat. She kicked off with a shoutout to The Carters, especially Beyoncé who complimented her glowing skin tone in the best song from The Lion King: The Gift album, “Brown Skin Girls.” Troublemaker also seamlessly weaved a plug for her own book Sulwe, and she thanked host Jimmy Fallon because she’s a classy emcee. This verse is welcome evidence that the behind-the-scenes Black Panther freestyles she graced us with last year weren’t all she wrote. The best new rapper is here, and it’s Troublemaker.

