The Black Pearl Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons|40 milliliters Plantation Dark Rum
1 ½ tablespoons|20 milliliters fresh lime juice
1 ½ tablespoons|20 milliliters orgeat syrup
1 teaspoon|10 milliliters squid ink tincture (ink with a little dash of water)
1 teaspoon|10 milliliters Fernet Branca
8 mint leaves, plus a sprig of mint for garnish
Directions
Combine the rum, lime juice, orgeat, tincture, Fernet, and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with the mint sprig
