The Black Pearl Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons|40 milliliters Plantation Dark Rum

1 ½ tablespoons|20 milliliters fresh lime juice

1 ½ tablespoons|20 milliliters orgeat syrup

1 teaspoon|10 milliliters squid ink tincture (ink with a little dash of water)

1 teaspoon|10 milliliters Fernet Branca

8 mint leaves, plus a sprig of mint for garnish

Directions

Combine the rum, lime juice, orgeat, tincture, Fernet, and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with the mint sprig

