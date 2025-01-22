The Corsair Virtuoso Max Offers Premium Sound at a Premium Price (Review)

The world of premium audio is one of the most daunting arenas to enter. With so many competitors vying for our attention, it’s hard to know the best option for everyone. After spending some time with Corsair Virtuoso Max, however, I can happily say that my big head was comfy, cozy, and as snug as a bug no matter what I was doing with them. It didn’t matter if I was listening to music, gaming, or making phone calls. The Corsair Virtuoso Max feels every bit as premium as its price tag.

Screenshot: Corsair

Big Sound, Big Looks, and Fits on a Big Head; What Else Can I Ask For?

I’ve been using Corsair headphones for quite some time. As someone who has been both blessed and cursed with a large head, they’re one of the few brands that work for me. But even with the HS80s that I had been using as a near-daily driver for the past two years, I needed to remove the additional strap to make sure that my melon could actually fit inside of them.

That was the first shocking part about the Corsair Virtuoso Max. They fit my head. That’s something that most headphone makers can’t use as a claim to fame. Even more shocking? They fit comfortably. And while my head is large, I can comfortably wear these for hours on end. Plus, the removable microphone makes them easier to lug around with me, and the included carrying case makes them a breeze to stow away on longer trips.

For bells and whistles, the Corsair Virtuoso Max is no slouch. Multiple connection modes, ANC, detachable microphone, and spatial audio are just the beginning here. They also feature 50mm drivers, and the sound quality improvements over other headsets are immediately noticeable. These things sound nice. I was a little confused at first, as I could not find the proper volume controls, only to discover that the rings on the outside of the headset function as them. A fun little feature, and something I fidget around with more often than I’d like to admit.

Screenshot: Corsair

corsair Premium Sound and Premium Features Do Come at a Premium Cost

Gaming is an already expensive hobby, and the Corsair Virtuoso Max is an expensive accessory. At a suggested MSRP of $329, these are going to be for someone who is planning on multitasking with them. Thankfully, the Corsair Virtuoso Max is up for the challenge and works great as not only a set of gaming headphones but as a multipurpose headset.

One of the biggest things I noticed right away was how good the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature is. When I moved away from the iPhone ecosystem, one of the biggest losses was the proper use of Airpod Pros. I loved those little earbuds, not only for their sound quality, but their ANC. It can get loud in my house, and sometimes? Getting a break away from the hustle and bustle is great.

After using the Corsair Virtuoso Max not only for gaming but for other media consumption, I’m happy to say that they’re great for just about everything. I put these headphones through the same test that I use on all of my other cans: the DankPods song list. From DARE to Eat That Chicken, it passes all the checkmarks that a headset of this price should. That trombone section in “Eat That Chicken” from Charles Mingus is still *chef’s kiss* here, don’t you fret.

Sound leak is also something I didn’t need to worry about here. The padded cuffs seem to prevent as much sound from escaping as possible, while still being comfortable enough to wear for extended periods.

Screenshot: Corsair

Does the Corsair Virtuoso Max Do Enough To Justify ITS Price Tag?

If you’re looking to invest in a premium quality headset that is going to last you for years to come? I can gladly recommend the Corsair Virtuoso Max. They function great as a multifaceted set of headphones, working great not only for gaming but any other media in between. And if you’re someone who finds themselves taking plenty of calls throughout the day, the microphone is good. It could be better, but I’ll take both form and function since I can remove them at any time and use these headphones for everything.

However, they are going to be an investment. They’re not as expensive as some other headphones, like the Apple Airpods Max or even Beats. The Corsair Virtuoso Max offers much better value for the money since you can use them in many different ways. They’re not obnoxiously flashy either, offering a subtle RGB effect that isn’t distracting enough to be considered a nuisance if worn in public.

Seeing as the Corsair Virtuoso Max can be used for PC, Switch, and PlayStation Gaming (sorry, Xbox family), they’re a strong contender for the best headphones I’ve ever used. While the sticker shock may take some time to come to terms with? The fact that they can be used for nearly every task imaginable makes them a great investment.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

The Corsair Virtuoso Max is available now for an MSRP of $329.99. A sample was sent for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 and PC.