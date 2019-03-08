The Darker Side of Being a Brand Influencer

In writer Shamira Ibrahim’s recent Broadly article, you get the sense that being a brand influencer is all about creating aspirational content, the kind that makes followers crave those same everyday luxuries they see on Instagram and Twitter. It’s a delicate ecosystem with a clear hierarchy, at the top of which sits the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But beneath celebrity influencers, not everyone trying to make it in this booming industry is actually earning good money. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Ibrahim about the darker realities of being a brand influencer and peek behind the curtain.

