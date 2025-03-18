‘The Division 2’ Is Still Receiving Substantial Updates, So Maybe a Second Chance Is in Order

I was today-years-old when I found out that Ubisoft still cared about The Division. Once predicted as being one of the company’s long-term plans, the series calmly faded into the background. However, just because it’s quiet doesn’t mean it’s not still thriving. Because Ubisoft has actually been doing some damn good work on The Division 2. Where players scream about companies abandoning games, Ubisoft actually keeps its promises. …God, what universe have we fallen into?

Anyway, The Division 2 brings forth a Y6S3.1 patch, containing many wondrous tweaks and fixes!

MODIFIERS

Fixed the issue with NPCs having the Frenzy Hostile Modifier either not spawning or the modifier deactivating immediately upon spawn.

Fixed the issue with certain enemies and objects becoming difficult to destroy due to the Frenzy modifier. Affected units include: Black Tusk Mini-Tanks, Warhounds, Quadcopters, Hyena Engineer Turrets, Hyena RC-Cars, True Sons Engineer Turrets, Black Tusk Healing Stations and Drones, Cleaner Engineer Turrets, Hunter and Rogue Agent Skills, and destructible obstacles like doors.

Fixed the issue where the “Overclocked Projector” Passive Modifier range was incorrectly set to 40 meters instead of the intended 20 meters.

Fixed the issue with players being able to exceed “Tactical Supremacy” Active Modifier limit infinitely by continuously landing headshot kills.

Fixed the issue with Vendetta and Blacklist mark being applied to destructible objects.

Fixed the issue with the “Microwave Coils” Passive Modifier description not mentioning the chance to apply Burn to enemies.

Fixed the issue with the “All” text being incorrectly displayed under equipped Passive Modifiers when inspecting the Modifiers tab.

Fixes the issue with Active Modifiers being incorrectly labelled as “Passive Modifiers” when accessing the subcategory.

‘THE DIVISION 2’ SEASONAL JOURNEY

Fixes the issue where progress toward current Journey objectives would first apply itself to incomplete objectives from previous Journey missions before counting toward the active mission.

Fixed the issue with a misleading description for the third objective in Journey Mission 7.

Fixed the issue where the ‘Restore 100,000 armor via Critical Recovery’ objective did not track progress correctly.

Fixed the issue with uncompleted Journey missions appearing as available when selecting a completed Journey.

SCOUTS

Changed Objective 2 of Week 3 Scout requirements from Black Tusk to Hyenas to facilitate the chances of the correct enemies spawning in the required Named Zone.

‘THE DIVISION 2’ LEGACY MANHUNT

Fixed the issue with NPCs losing aggro when players return to the room with the lever after starting the boss fight during the Space Administration HQ mission.

UI

Fixed the issue with the first perk not unlocking after completing the unlock tutorial.

Fixed the issue with the Events Timeline only displaying Global Events.

Fixed the issue with the Bargain Bundle having a placeholder picture in Store menu.

Fixes the issue where selecting the “Buy The Division 2 Season Pass Bundle” option from the Season Pass menu would redirect players to the “Bargain” bundle instead of the “Burden of Truth” bundle with no purchase of the “Bargain” bundle.

Updated icons in the descriptions of the Shepherd XP Event and 5x XP Event.

Fixes the issue with multiple skill-related passive modifiers not having their skill text highlighted.

VANITY

Fixed the issue with the “Celebration” backpack not displaying the character’s level.

Fixed the issue with the “Crime” Vest preview not working after hovering over it in the bundle menu.

Fixed the issue with the Crime Vest clipping with multiple scarves, masks, and backpacks.

Fixed the issue with the straps of “Shiny Monkey” gear brand backpacks appearing stretched on character models.

Fixes the issue with SHD brick misplacement on multiple vanity backpacks when wearing the “Invisible Man” jacket or certain vanity shirts.

Fixed the issue with the 8-Bit Hearts backpack and hoodie clipping with multiple shirts and backpacks.

Fixed multiple clipping issues when equipping various masks.

Fixed multiple issues affecting animations and textures across various elements.

