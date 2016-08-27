VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Identity

The Enduring Friendship of Black Twin Sisters, in Photos

By

Share:

I find the need to challenge misconceptions of people of color in America as a black woman, highlighting themes of friendship and sisterhood in black communities. I’ve always been fascinated by the bond between twin, because my grandmother Joyce had a twin named Jeanie. I was never able to photograph my grandmother and my great aunt together. Grandmother Joyce died in 2009, but I have spent the last few months photographing twin sisters and their feelings of love for a series called “Doubles.” Here are a selection of some of my favorite photos, along with archival images of my grandmother and great aunt.

My Aunt Jean (left), Nana Joyce (right), approximately 3 years old, with my Aunt Cynthia (middle). Port of Spain, Trinidad. 1940’s.

My Nana Joyce (left) and her twin Jean (right) in front of my grandmother’s home. Cambria Heights, Queens NY. September 6, 1978.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE