The Enduring Friendship of Black Twin Sisters, in Photos

I find the need to challenge misconceptions of people of color in America as a black woman, highlighting themes of friendship and sisterhood in black communities. I’ve always been fascinated by the bond between twin, because my grandmother Joyce had a twin named Jeanie. I was never able to photograph my grandmother and my great aunt together. Grandmother Joyce died in 2009, but I have spent the last few months photographing twin sisters and their feelings of love for a series called “Doubles.” Here are a selection of some of my favorite photos, along with archival images of my grandmother and great aunt.

My Aunt Jean (left), Nana Joyce (right), approximately 3 years old, with my Aunt Cynthia (middle). Port of Spain, Trinidad. 1940’s.