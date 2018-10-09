The Extravagant Rite of Passage Rituals of Indonesia

In Indonesia, circumcision is considered the official beginning of a boy’s transition into manhood—a defining moment in his life, and a major cause for celebration. Families ring in the milestone with a traditional ceremony called a Kuda Renggong, dressing their children in colorful costumes and propping them up on dancing horses while live bands play for about six hours straight.

VICE got an inside look at one of the extravagant ceremonies in West Java, following a six-year-old boy named Dani and his family as he prepped for the big day.

