The Father of Baby Found Dead After Police Shooting Just Died Too

The man who sustained a gunshot wound after police fired at him has died a week after his one-year-old also died from a fatal shot on scene, according to Ontario’s police oversight agency.

The 33-year-old’s death follows an interaction with Ontario Provincial Police early on November 26 in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, a city about two hours from Toronto. The man died late Thursday, according to a Special Investigations Unit news release.

Police opened fire at the man after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in Trent Lakes, which neighbours Kawartha Lakes. The suspect, accused of abducting the toddler, had fled the scene in his pickup truck while being chased by cruisers, police say.

According to the SIU, the man’s truck collided with a police cruiser and a civilian car as officers tried to stop him. Then, the three officers opened fire at the suspect’s truck.

The SIU did not say definitively whether police are responsible for killing the child—but they were the only ones identified by the agency for shooting bullets on scene.

“An interaction ensued between the 33-year-old vehicle driver and officers, and three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck and airlifted to the hospital in grave condition,” last week’s statement said. “Inside the pickup truck was a one-year-old boy. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The boy’s father was airlifted to hospital shortly after, the SIU said.

An officer who was laying down a spike belt as the three vehicles collided also sustained serious injuries. The SIU said the officer is still in hospital, but in stable condition.

