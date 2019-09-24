The First Trailer for ‘Uncut Gems’ Shows Adam Sandler at His Best

The forthcoming film from Good Time directors Josh and Benny Safdie is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year, thanks to the fact that it stars Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, “a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score.” Early reviews of the feature from the Toronto International Film Festival are pretty promising too, with Vanyaland calling it “a masterpiece” and The Hollywood Reporter writing that it’s “genuinely human.” But now, before it hits theaters December 13, distributor A24 has shared the first trailer, it’s a doozy.

Sandler plays Ratner with ample sleaze as he places ill-advised sports bets and gets in too deep trying to win a major windfall. Like any movie from the Safdie brothers, the clip promises a high-intensity ride from start to finish. The trailer also showcases co-stars Lakeith Stanfield and Idina Menzel, as well as former NBA player Kevin Garnett, who plays himself. If you look closely, you’ll even spot a surprise cameo from The Weeknd. Where Sandler’s had stellar serious roles in films like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, this film will hopefully showcase the best of his range. Watch the full preview below.