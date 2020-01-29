The new Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet film has a release date

Now, is there any combination that could possibly be sweeter than arthouse wonder Wes Anderson joining forces with our king Timothée Chalamet on a film set in a fictional 20th century French city? We bloody doubt it.

Yup, the duo’s upcoming project, titled The French Dispatch, has been at the top of our ‘to-watch’ list ever since it was announced back in December 2018. It’s been billed as a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city, combining the tales of three protagonists in a sort of anthology story, lifted from the publication’s final issue. The cast – on top of TC – includes the likes of Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Elisabeth Moss, Léa Seydoux, Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray and Alex Lawther. Jam-packed indeed.

Videos by VICE

After months of being left in the dark (with the exception of a few journalists on Twitter predicting the film would bow at the Cannes Film Festival in May), the film has finally nabbed its official release date.

Wes Anderson's THE FRENCH DISPATCH—which promises to "bring to life a collection of stories from the final issue of the American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city"— will be released in the USA on July 24. Via @mattsinger: pic.twitter.com/6An6P4e9zM — Notebook (@mubinotebook) January 29, 2020

According to a newly released teaser poster, the film will hit US cinemas on 24 July 2020, meaning we have a hot summer of TC premieres coming soon! It’s expected to arrive in the UK and around the world the same week.

Despite swirling rumours of it being a 4+ hour epic (this was later dismissed as someone trolling Wes Anderson stans with Nymphomaniac’s runtime), the film has a confirmed tight 108-minute length, and an R rating in the USA for ”graphic nudity, some sexual references, and language”.

Looks like the return of our king is far more imminent than we once anticipated. Fasten your seat belts!