The Ghanaian Teen Rappers Obsessed with Chicago Drill

In this episode of Noisey’s global rap series, Gangsta Rap International, Chuckie finds himself in Ghana exploring the unlikely rise of Ghanaian drill.

In 2020, a new generation of rappers hailing from the villages of Kumasi created a sound inspired by Chicago drill and, specifically, rapper Pop Smoke. They call it “Asakaa”.

These guys sound, dress, talk, and act like their American idols, and have made their own flag using the star-spangled banner. They’ve even changed the name of their city to “Kumerica” in homage to the USA, and call themselves “Kumericans”.