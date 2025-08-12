The Last Planet Parade of 2025 Is Coming. Here’s How to See It.

The sky’s about to stage its last big group show of the year, and it’s worth losing a little sleep over. Starting Sunday, Aug. 17, six planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will gather in the eastern sky about an hour before sunrise, hanging around through Wednesday, Aug. 20. Astronomers call it a “planet parade,” though unlike the Macy’s version, you’ll need a telescope to spot some of the more elusive floats.

For most people, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will take center stage. Venus and Jupiter, the two brightest planets, will glow high above the horizon, with Saturn keeping a little distance. Mercury will linger low near the sunrise glow, still bright enough for the naked eye.

The ice giants Uranus and Neptune are another story—you’ll need a decent telescope. Uranus will hang between Jupiter and Saturn, while Neptune keeps closer to Saturn’s post.

Final Six-Planet ‘Parade’ Of 2025 Will Light Up August Mornings

This parade comes with a bonus act: the waning crescent moon. On Aug. 17 and 18, it will lift just above Jupiter and Venus, framing them like a ready-made postcard. By Aug. 19 and 20, the crescent will sidle up even closer, looking from our view as if it’s leaning in. It’s a fleeting, delicate lineup, and catching it means clear skies, low light pollution, and an open eastern horizon before the sun erases it all.

If you want the full six-planet set, Aug. 19 is your shot. After that, Mercury dips back toward the sun’s glare, slipping out of easy view. Six-planet mornings aren’t everyday fare, but you won’t have to wait forever for another. The Star Walk app notes two more in 2026—one just after sunset in February, and another before sunrise next August, when the lineup will look strikingly different.

This month’s show feels like cosmic choreography—planets gathering for a brief, beautiful moment before drifting off on their own orbits again. Blink, and they’re gone. Stay up for it, and you might carry that view for years.