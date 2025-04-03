The Madlads at Atari Are Releasing a 4-Pack of New Games, but You’ll Need To Go to Wisconsin To Get It (Ope)

Well, let me just scooch past ya right there. Ope, I guess I should have booked my tickets to the Midwest Gaming Classic this year, don’t ya know. Now that I’ve gotten my egregious Wisconsin-isms out of the way, retro game collectors should be rejoicing. Atari is popping up at the Milwaukee area gaming convention, and they’re bringing some pretty cool pieces to sell. The Butcher Billy XP pack is a show-only piece. Collectors can also get 5 new titles, including Tiger-Heli, Avalanche, Dark Chambers, Super Circus Atari, and Countermeasure II, which are also available. But, if you want to get them all at once? You’re gonna need to book a… Kwik Trip. Heh.

Screenshot: Atari

Get Hands-On With These Certified Atari Bangers at the Midwestern Gaming Classic

I love seeing companies like Atari and Mega Cat Studios keeping the Retro dream alive. It doesn’t matter if that means releasing old hardware with a more modern flair or by releasing games for the consoles that started it all. If you find yourself in Wisconsin this weekend? Be sure to stop by and snag the Butcher Billy XP pack. This one looks incredible, and I’m totally not jealous of anyone who can get it.

As a Show-Only exclusive piece? I’m jealous that I can’t be there this time around. I typically try my best to get to the Midwest Gaming Classic, as I’m from the Midwest myself. The venue is about a 2 hour drive from me, and I’m kicking myself for not being able to make it this year. Especially seeing as I’ve found a new love for the Atari this year. But if you can’t make it, don’t worry; you can still get some of these games separately.

Heard you wanted more cartridges. 👀



For the first time ever, play Tiger-Heli on Atari consoles! We're launching a NEW 7800 version of the arcade classic, along with four more games!



Pre-order Tiger-Heli, Countermeasure 2, Dark Chambers, Super Circus, and Avalanche:… pic.twitter.com/30ifJD4vMq — Atari (@atari) April 3, 2025

Tiger-Heli, Avalanche, Dark Chambers, Super Circus Atari, and Countermeasure II are all available to pre-order now. But if you wan to try before you buy? You’ve only got a couple of days to get ready to make the trip to Cheese Country. Each of these games will be available to try via a hands-on demo at Midwest Gaming Classic. If you find your way here? Try the Cheese Breadsticks from Kwik Trip and thank me later. Just be sure to wash your hands before trying these games out.