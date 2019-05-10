‘The Mountain’ Is an Eerie Look at America’s Experiments With Lobotomy

The first trailer for The Mountain just dropped, and it’s looking like an eerie, unsettling movie about mental health treatment in 1950s America. The Rick Alverson–directed movie tells the story of Andy, a young photographer (played by Tye Sheridan) who agrees to go on the road with lobotomist doctor Wallace Fiennes (played by Jeff Goldblum). But as Andy starts to worry about the patients’ well-being, and then eventually develops a romance with one of them, things become more complicated.

The Mountain hits theaters on July 26.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.