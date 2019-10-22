The ‘MUNCHIES Guide to Dinner’ Is Here to Help You Feed Your Friends

We’ve walked you through the late night meals of the world’s best chefs, done the dirty work to teach you everything you need to know about cooking with cannabis, and now we’re taking it back to basics. In our new book, MUNCHIES Guide to Dinner, we’re teaching you how to feed yourself and your friends.

In these pages are our 80 most essential recipes, which are tried and tested by the MUNCHIES team for busy weeknights, weekend parties, and everything in between. We’ve got tips and tricks to make you feel comfortable in the kitchen—from cooking rice to making your own mayo—and all the recipes you really should know, like a perfect roast chicken. There’s something for everyone at every skill level, and even more experienced cooks will have fun with recipes like the Grasshopper Baked Alaska, which involves covering ice cream with meringue and setting it on fire.

With a minimal amount of work, you’ll have Instagram-worthy food on the table faster than it takes to get delivery from the spot down the street.

MUNCHIES Guide to Dinner is in stores now. Find out more about the book here, watch the videos below, RSVP to our upcoming Night Market where we’ll be giving copies away, and get a copy from your favorite retailer.