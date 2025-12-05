The Mystery Behind WWE’s Green Shirt Guy Is Finally Solved

If you’ve ever watched a WWE event whether it be Raw, SmackDown or a PLE, you’ve probably noticed the Green Shirt Guy (aka Superfan Smilez). He’s a fan that sits front row, oftentimes on the camera side, in a bright green shirt with a smiley face printed on it. He’s been at it for over a decade at this point, but much of his identity remains a mystery.

Because of this, fans have come up with some pretty wild conspiracy theories. One common theory is that he has a family member in WWE so he’s scored free tickets that way. Another is that he was given lifelong tickets as part of a lawsuit settlement for sustaining an injury.



WWE President Nick Khan is finally dispelling the rumors, and the reality isn’t nearly as entertaining as internet urban legend.

Videos by VICE

“One of the sister companies of WWE and UFC is OnLocation. He pays for his seats,” Khan said on Impaulsive. “He pays a premium for those seats through OnLocation, and that’s why he gets to be in the front row.”

Logan Paul references the rumor he got injured, asking if that’s how he affords it. Khan shuts it down, “No, definitely not,” noting that he nor anyone else had a deal struck like that with WWE.

WWE’s Pricing Out its Core Base

Since WWE and the UFC merged to form TKO, there have been a lot of changes within WWE. Chief among them, the rising ticket costs. According to data obtained and analyzed by Wrestlenomics, ticket prices have nearly doubled since the merger. A 60% increase from 2024 to 2025, according to the report.

According to Khan, tickets are priced appropriately. “A couple of years ago when TKO was put up, one of the first things we collectively did was reduce the non-televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events, and our continued international expansion only furthered that,” Khan said during WWE’s 2025 Q3 earnings call.

“It creates more scarcity in the United States which is a good thing in-terms of our overall gauge.”



The costs are something even Paul pointed out in his interview with Khan, joking that Green Shirt Guy must be making “bank” to afford it.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.