The ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Star Who Built a ‘Flintstones’-Themed House

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve creator Dick Clark took his Flintstones fandom to a level unlike anybody else. Sitting at 10124 Pacific View Drive in Malibu, California, is a house that looks like something straight out of the Stone Age. More specifically, a really famous cartoon set during the Stone Age. The house in question was constructed and, at one time, owned by Clark prior to his death in 2012.

The National Park Service initially opposed any construction near the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, but according to architect Philip Jon Brown, Clark “dug in his heels and said he was going to build a house there.” It was Brown who gave Clark the solution that he was looking for to get the ball rolling. “I came up with the idea that if the house looked like a rock formation, the park conservancy would let us build on top,” Brown told CNN Money in 2012. “They liked the concept.”

The resulting home was heavily inspired by The Flintstones, both inside and out. The 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom house sits on 22 acres, with a 360-degree view of the Pacific Ocean, Boney Mountain, Serrano Valley, and the Channel Islands. Its interior features vaulted ceilings and circular windows throughout, reminiscent of what you’d expect to see in a typical Bedrock residence from the original TV series. The theme carries into the bedroom, kitchen, and bathrooms, with shelves and other furniture molded out of concrete to give everything a prehistoric look. The appliances, on the other hand, are all modern.

Shortly before Clark died, his Flintstones house was listed for sale at $3.5 million. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a quick sell. It eventually got scooped up for just under $2 million in 2014.

Take a look at the “imaginative architectural creation” for yourself in the photo gallery below.