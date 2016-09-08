The New York Mets have Signed Tim Tebow

This just got real. Tim Tebow, once a football player, is reportedly starting his baseball career soon. With the Mets. All of these things are true.



Tebow is signing with the Mets on a minor league deal. According to Adam Schefter—somehow Adam Schefter breaking baseball news is not the weirdest thing going on here—Tebow would either go to the instructional league, or possibly the Arizona Fall League, a destination for a good number of top prospects at the end of their seasons. In announcing the move, the Mets said he’d play in instructional league.

Again, this is real. Tebow hasn’t played since high school.

Tebow’s pivot to baseball wasn’t really taken seriously when he announced it last month. Not even by the Mets it seemed. Sandy Alderson, their GM, was asked that day if the team would scout him.

“Are you insinuating we need a Hail Mary?” he said.

The only QB he would sign: “Probably Elway in his prime.”

Now, this:

We have signed OF @TimTebow to a minor league contract. He will participate in the #Mets Instructional League. pic.twitter.com/I6gmW0b6hY

— New York Mets (@Mets) September 8, 2016

Still, this is all really happening now. Tebow is signing with the Mets. Who knows how it ends but you know it’s going to be heavily watched, picked apart, and saturated with media. The full Tebow experience.