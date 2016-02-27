The Only Thing Better than Michail Antonio’s Goal is His Homer Simpson/Curly Celebration

Goal? Check. Great celebration? Check. Michail Antonio breaks through for #WHU after #SAFC gives it away. https://t.co/asB4wVTH6u

If you score a magnificent, game-winning goal with laser-like precision in the Premier League, you can do whatever the hell you want. Go ahead. Have a party. For West Ham’s Michail Antonio, it seems that ‘whatever you want’ is breaking down on the ground and dropping one of the best Homer Simpson/Curly-esque celebrations you could ask for. Spin, baby, spin.

In the 30th minute of West Ham vs Sunderland, Antonio saved the ball from going out of bounds on the touchline, took on two defenders, then confronted three more as he rocketed off a shot that neatly tucked itself into the corner of the post and net. It’s wondrous. Wondrous enough to merit this:

Yeah, sure it was Curly of the Three Stooges who coined the dance, but (hot take warning:) the Three Stooges are annoying AF, and so here’s the inimitable Homer Simpson imitating Curly’s dance.

Unclear who Antonio is imitating—Curly or Homer—but all we know is that it’s good. Perhaps better than the goal itself… Nah.

