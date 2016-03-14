The Pizza Show: Brooklyn

The inaugural episode of The Pizza Show kicks off in Brooklyn. Our host Frank Pinello, a born and bred Brooklynite, remembers the importance of his neighbourhood pizzeria growing up. We start at Roberta’s in Bushwick, a pizzeria that has truly changed an entire neighbourhood. Then we spend some time with Mark Iacono, owner of Lucali in Carroll Gardens, who built his restaurant by hand and is working tirelessly to preserve the tradition of his neighbourhood through pizza. And what would any pizza show be without visiting the king: Dom DeMarco of Di Fara in Midwood? Dom is a legend, and even when great pizzaiolos visit him, like Frank and Mark, they can end up questioning their own pies.