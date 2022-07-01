The Supreme Court Doesn’t Care About What Americans Want

On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that will have far reaching consequences about the power of the federal government to fight climate change. How did the landmark ruling even end up in front of the Justices, why did they decide to rule on it, and what will the consequences be for the environment and the country?

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard Staff Writer Aaron Gordon sits down to answer all these questions and do more than a little ranting.

Videos by VICE

Stories discussed in this episode:

Supreme Court Kneecaps Federal Government’s Ability to Fight Climate Change

Democrats Are Not Going to ‘Vote Harder,’ Primaries Show

Here’s What America Looked Like Before the EPA

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.