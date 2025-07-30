The Surprising Song Tyler, The Creator Picks for His Favorite Michael Jackson Song

When you think of the best Michael Jackson song of all time, what do you think of? Usually, people go to any of his classic albums like Off The Wall, Thriller, or Bad. These records are basically bulletproof, filled to the brim with classics we still think about today. “Human Nature,” “Rock With You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Billie Jean.” His catalog is deep, his post 80s work has plenty of gems too. But Tyler, the Creator has a particularly shocking pick when it comes to MJ’s cream of the crop.

Recently, Tyler went on Hot 97 to talk with Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg about his latest album Don’t Tap The Glass. At one point during the interview, Rosenberg notes that Tyler talks about Michael Jackson a lot during their conversation. Consequently, he asks which of MJ’s records he plays the most. You might think it’s any number of classics, which he does get to eventually. However, for his certified favorite, it’s quite surprising: “Happy Birthday Lisa” for The Simpsons.

Tyler, The Creator Picks a Deep Simpsons Cut as His Favorite Michael Jackson Song

“I think my favorite Michael Jackson song is ‘Happy Birthday Lisa,’” Tyler giggles. “And they wasn’t able to actually use it, so they had someone re-record it. But his version is out [re-enacts the melody].”

Then, Tyler goes through his phone like a rolodex to continue listing off other Michael Jackson records he adores. “‘I Can’t Help It,’ ‘Butterflies’, dude, when they put the ‘Pretty Young Thing’ [demo], he has this song called ‘Behind the Mask’, it’s off the Thriller 40 and he’s hitting little riffs and runs in it that I love. He’s ill, man” Tyler, the Creator adds.

There’s some classics in here, I’d argue the “PYT” demo is better than the one we got on the album. But “Happy Birthday Lisa” is an incredibly inspired choice.