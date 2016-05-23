The Sushi Chef: Gimbap

Toyoung, born in Japan and raised in Korea, expresses herself through pottery and gimbap, a Korean staple consisting of seaweed, rice, and other savory fillings. While Toyoung started her career as a ceramicist, she quickly began to realize that with every plate and bowl she made, she couldn’t help but wonder what type of food would be served on it. She recently opened her own gimbap shop in Seoul with her best friend where all of her food is served on the pottery she makes in a small town outside of the city.

