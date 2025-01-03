The ‘TDC10’ Drum Is the Tatacon of My Dreams (Review)

As someone infatuated with rhythm games, the idea of a third-party accessory scares me. I’ve been burned far too many times when buying off-brand Guitar Hero controllers. So, the thought of trying to play something even more rhythmically challenging like Taiko no Tatsujin on a non-official drum was terrifying. I had spent hours carefully taking my Hori Drum apart to improve the sensitivity and reduce the noise. And I wasn’t expecting the Rythmagica TDC10 Taiko to be much of an improvement. How wrong I was from the start. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to look at my Hori Drum the same way again.

An Improvement on the Original in Almost Every Way

While I’ve spent many hours with the Hori Tatacon, I was immediately impressed. Not only by the build quality of the TDC10 Taiko, but also the sheer number of options it brought to the table. My Hori Drum is only compatible with the Nintendo Switch version of the game. And if I wanted to play and purchase the game on another console, I would need an additional drum. The TDC10, on the other hand, is programmed to work with legacy consoles and newer consoles out of the box.

I tested the TDC10 in several games, including Drum ‘n’ Fun, Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack, as well as Rhythm Festival on the Nintendo Switch. Since Rythmagica was kind enough to include the USB to Wii connector with this sample, I was also able to test it with my Wii copy of Taiko no Tatsujin Wii. After downloading the app and customizing things to my liking, I was ready to set off on an adventure.

There are a few things to note about the Rythmagica TDC10 to start. Out of the box, it’s going to be sensitive. Like, very sensitive. So, if you’re a heavy-handed player like me, you may get some additional Ka notes when you’re smashing down on a Don. Since the TDC10 does use a much more premium rubber face, it also gets small dents while using the included Bachi or any Bachi with a shaper tip. However, even after nearly 20 hours of testing, I have not seen any negative effects beyond the appearance.

Wrapping My Own Bachis Made the ‘TDC10’ Taiko Setup Process Much More Lovely

After receiving the TDC10 Pro, I was beyond excited to dive in and try it. In the box, I received a carrying case, two unwrapped bachi, a plastic stand with a screw to hold everything together, and the drum itself. I had tried playing a few songs. Particularly, my favorite, “Knight of Nights,” without wrapping the Bachi, as I was admittedly scared I would screw something up.

I had never wrapped Bachi before, so I had to do some research to see what I needed to do. However, I discovered that this process was much simpler than I originally imagined. After gripping the sticks and wrapping them up, I could finally claim this as my own. It was a fun process, and it helped me learn more about the sticks and the drum.

It helped me become one with the drum itself. While it may sound silly, I appreciate it when companies allow their players the opportunity to make their accessories their own. In this case, the wrapping of the Bachi allowed me to explore every portion of the stick and see what it had to offer compared to the other sticks I have in my collection.

For those who are interested in the Bachi, here are the technical specifications for the sticks themselves:

Bachi Information Bachi Specs Diameter 19mm Length 318mm Weight Approximately 40g Material Beechwood Tapered Tip Yes

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

You May Need To Retrain Your Brain a Little While Using the ‘Tdc10′

Even after modding my Hori Drum with the wooden plate and rubber Ka trick, it’s still a touch under-sensitive. I’m used to smacking down on my drum with the force of a thousand winds to make sure it receives a proper hit. The first few times I used the TDC10, I was worried I might puncture a hole through the front of the rubber. But even after beating down on it and trying out different songs, it’s still working like a pro. The reduced noise was also immediately noticed by my wife. While she said the Hori Drum never bothered her, I could tell it did. And I appreciate that, too.

For the price, you can’t beat the quality that the TDC10 brings to the table. Comparing it to the Hori Drum, which is only around $50 less overall, I can’t even recommend going with the first-party option. Even after modding it, the TDC10 beats it in just about every category. The only thing the Hori controller does better is offering physical hardware buttons. It also took a bit for Big Hits to start registering properly. However, during my review session, a firmware update was released that made them more common.

If you’re looking to get into Taiko no Tatsujin for the least money possible, I strongly suggest checking out the TDC10. It’s usable on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and even legacy consoles. It works fantastic out of the box and can be customized to your liking with the app. And its price-to-quality ratio can’t be beaten by the original Hori Drum. It’s a drum made for the players. And I can’t wait to finally master the songs I’ve been playing for so long.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

The TDC10 is available to purchase now. A sample was sent for review purposes. Reviewed on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Wii.