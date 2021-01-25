The Thin Line Between Thoughtful On-Ramp and Annoying Tutorial

The best tutorials blend seamlessly into the game they’re teaching, allowing the player the space to learn without being overly didactic or patronizing. In Hitman 3 each new location has what could be considered a tutorial story mission that will essentially lead the player through a complete run, allowing them to learn the lay of the land for future runs and challenges. But with a franchise that’s as storied as Hitman, it’s entirely probable that any strict direction will chafe with fans that have been with the franchise for a long time. We have special guest Cameron Kunzleman on this episode of Waypoint Radio to discuss all the new mechanics and narrative ups and downs of Hitman 3.

