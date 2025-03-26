The Triple-i Initiative is Back! Nothing but Indie Goodness on the Way

The Triple-i Initiative now has a date and time, and we couldn’t be more excited. Coming April 10th at 9am PT/12pm ET, this livestream showcases some of the best indie gaming has to offer with world premieres, release dates, and gameplay reveals. You may remember last year’s show as the place we saw Slay The Spire 2, 33 Immortals, and others.

I’m really just here to taunt dwayne a little bit about one of his favorite indie games

Screenshot: TRIPLE-I INITIATIVE

Dwayne already covered some of what the Triple-i Initiative is all about, so I won’t get too crazy with it. But, basically, if you love indie games, this is one hundred percent for you. All indies, all the time, as they’ve said before, “No ads, no hosts, just games.” The 2024 showcase proved to be stacked, and 2025 should be just as wild.

Videos by VICE

But I’m also here to both start a fire and put one out. The boss man refuses to listen to me, I tried my absolute best to help him manage his Hollow Knight: Silksong expectations, and yet here we are. I know him well enough to know it is a shadow of a thought in his brain. He has not yet said it, but he really wants to shout that name from the rooftops, hoping that his screams will change the list of indie names provided to us to involve one Team Cherry. It will not.

But outside of my general love of squashing optimism, I am really looking forward to this showcase. 37 games are going to be shown, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re almost all pure heat. It’s the kind of thing we’ve been banging the drum about for months. The indies are important, and they mean something in the larger scheme of the industry. The more of us out there who push this and make it known, the better things get for everyone.

[Editor’s Note: For the purposes of journalistic integrity, Anthony Franklin shall receive no retaliation for his slanderous comments about ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong.’ However, we do perpetually support the indie arts in this house.]