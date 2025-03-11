Indie E3 Is Back, Baby -- The Triple-i Initiative Makes Its Grand Return!

VICE Games is all about the indies. So, it’s only fitting that we rightfully highlight the return of indie gaming nirvana: The Triple-i Initiative! Debuting last year, the Triple-i showcase featured many indie heavy hitters. Slay the Spire 2, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Palworld, Risk of Rain 2, Vampire Survivors. Now, we’re running it back for another go! As the tagline proudly states: “No ads, no hosts, just games.”

“We’re still newbies in this whole ‘video game showcase business’, so our goal with the second edition is not to try to fix something that isn’t broken. The show was well-received last year so we stuck to the same short and impactful formula while making it bigger and better of course! Players can expect a show packed with back-to-back exciting indie announcements and… that’s it. No ads, no hosts, no sponsors, just games,” says Benjamin Laulan, Evil Empire’s COO.

Videos by VICE

Play video

“This year, Evil Empire doesn’t have a flashy new game to unveil (sorry!), but since we loved making the show we want to keep the party going for everyone anyway. Dropping all these announcements from our corner of the gaming world in one big blast makes sure the entire show is fun to watch for our players, and for us too! We’re very thankful to all our fellow studios who worked with us to make this possible again.” states Bérenger Dupré, Evil Empire’s Marketing Director.

Screenshot: The Triple-i Initiative

i-i-i won’t get my hopes up that indie savior, ‘silksong,’ might appear

I won’t let you keep tricking me, Team Cherry. There are so many more indie games in the world that I can move on. At this point, much like the last two books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, I’m just gonna assume it’s never coming out. Just to preserve my sanity. Otherwise, I’m ready for the upcoming Triple-i showcase (a concrete date has yet to confirm itself).

What indie goodness do y’all want to see? Personally, I’d be happy if the universe heard my pleas and gave us a narrative-focused basketball management sim. It’s an oddly specific request, but, listen. I want what I want. Some people want a thousand sequels in established franchises, so let me have this!