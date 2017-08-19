The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

“Make it for your homies. They’ll love you forever.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the Sriracha mayo:

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (I use Hellman’s)

for the marbleized eggs:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 large free-range eggs

kosher salt, to taste

4 tablespoons sliced chives

for the pork:

1 can Spam or 4 2-ounce|60 gram pork loin chops

4 quarts|3 liters 785 ml canola oil

¾ cup|177 ml cornstarch

⅔ teaspoon kosher salt3

to assemble:

1 handful sliced scallions

1 pack King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls

Directions

For the Sriracha mayo: Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix until blended. For the marbleized eggs, in a pan over medium heat, melt one tablespoon of the butter. Crack 2 eggs directly into the pan and break yolks apart with a rubber spatula. Swirl yolks around to give the eggs a “marbled” effect—it’s important not to scramble. Cook eggs until the bottom is set, about 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Season with salt and chives. Do not flip. Fold eggs omelette style with the unflipped side up. Repeat with the remaining eggs. If you’re using Spam, slice the Spam in ¼-inch slices and sear on medium-high heat until lightly browned. If you’re using pork loin chops, in a large pot or deep fryer, heat the oil to 375 degrees. Combine the cornstarch and salt in a medium bowl. Coat pork chops in dredge mixture and let sit for 10 minutes. Deep fry the chops for 5 minutes or until golden brown and delicious. To assemble the sandwiches, slice the rolls in half (I use 4 rolls still stuck together) and toast each, cut-side down. Slather the Sriracha mayo on the toasted side both rolls. Layer Spam or pork chop on the bottom bun. Layer marbleized egg on top of the meat. Top the eggs with sliced scallions. Lid the sandwich with the top bun and enjoy.

