The Ultimate Power Breakfast Recipe

“Make the friggin’ time. Get your ass out of bed 20 minutes early. You can sleep when you’re dead.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the power juice:

¼ organic pineapple, skin on

a few handfuls of kale or spinach

for the coconut yogurt:

2 cups Thai coconut meat

¾ cup|177 ml water from coconut (do not use sweetened store-bought coconut water)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

for the power breakfast:

your favorite oil-free organic granola

fresh fruit of choice

2 slices organic sprouted bread, warmed or toasted (I use the Manna Fruit & Nut kind)

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 teaspoon agave nectar

coconut milk (optional)

Directions

For the power juice, add pineapple and greens to your juicer. If you don’t have a juicer, add them to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass. Chef’s Tip: Pineapple juice (organic only—juice with the skin on!) contains an enzyme called, bromelain which is like nature’s lube for your joints. It also helps with inflammation. For the coconut yogurt, add coconut meat, coconut water, and maple syrup to a food processor, Vitamix, or blender until it’s smooth (usually a few minutes). To assemble your power breakfast, warm up your bread for 5 minutes in the oven or toaster. Spread with almond butter and drizzle with agave nectar. Fill a bowl with your favorite granola and assorted fruits. Add fresh coconut yogurt and additional coconut milk if desired. Serve with your almond butter toast and juice.

From How to Stop Eating Garbage and Whip Your Ass Into Shape

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.