The BTS World Tour Is Sold Out. But You Can Still Get Tickets

When BTS announced their ARIRANG Tour a few weeks ago, fans went crazy. Complicated presale instructions be damned—the K-Pop mega-boy-band sold out all their North American and European stadium dates, pretty much instantly.
After all, it’s their first tour back on the world stage after a lengthy hiatus, and their popularity does not seem to have waned whatsoever in that time. But it’s bad news for anyone who wasn’t already a BTS Army member.
Videos by VICE
Or so you might have thought. Look, you were gonna have to shell out bookoo bucks for these tickets one way or the other—so can’t you just be grateful we’re going to tell you how you can still get some?
How to get BTS Tickets
Tickets to sold-out BTS shows can still be found on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. International customers, meanwhile, can try Viagogo.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Not seeing what you want right now? Bookmark the page and check back periodically, as supply will fluctuate as more tickets are released. Best of luck!
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Dates
04/09 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/11 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/12 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
04/18 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
04/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/10 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/16 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/17 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/12 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium
06/13 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium
06/26 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/27 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/06 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/07 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/11 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/12 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/17 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
07/18 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/02 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/06 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/15 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/16 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium
08/23 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/02 – Bogotá, Colombia
10/03 – Bogotá, Colombia
10/09 – Lima, Peru
10/10 – Lima, Peru
10/16 – Santiago, Chile
10/17 – Santiago, Chile
10/23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
10/24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
10/28 – São Paulo, Brazil
10/30 – São Paulo, Brazil
10/31 – São Paulo, Brazil
11/19 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
11/21 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
11/22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
12/03 – Bangkok, Thailand
12/05 – Bangkok, Thailand
12/06 – Bangkok, Thailand
12/12 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
12/13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
12/17 – Singapore, Singapore
12/19 – Singapore, Singapore
12/20 – Singapore, Singapore
12/22 – Singapore, Singapore
12/26 – Jakarta, Indonesia
12/27 – Jakarta, Indonesia
02/12 – Melbourne, Australia
02/13 – Melbourne, Australia
02/20 – Sydney, Australia
02/21 – Sydney, Australia
03/04 – Hong Kong, China
03/06 – Hong Kong, China
03/07 – Hong Kong, China
03/13 – Manila, Philippines
03/14 – Manila, Philippines