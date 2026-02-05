The BTS World Tour Is Sold Out. But You Can Still Get Tickets

When BTS announced their ARIRANG Tour a few weeks ago, fans went crazy. Complicated presale instructions be damned—the K-Pop mega-boy-band sold out all their North American and European stadium dates, pretty much instantly.

After all, it’s their first tour back on the world stage after a lengthy hiatus, and their popularity does not seem to have waned whatsoever in that time. But it’s bad news for anyone who wasn’t already a BTS Army member.

Or so you might have thought. Look, you were gonna have to shell out bookoo bucks for these tickets one way or the other—so can’t you just be grateful we’re going to tell you how you can still get some?

How to get BTS Tickets

Tickets to sold-out BTS shows can still be found on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. International customers, meanwhile, can try Viagogo.

Not seeing what you want right now? Bookmark the page and check back periodically, as supply will fluctuate as more tickets are released. Best of luck!

04/09 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

04/11 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

04/12 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

04/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

04/18 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

04/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

05/07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

05/09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

05/10 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

05/16 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium

05/17 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/12 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium

06/13 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium

06/26 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/27 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

07/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/06 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/07 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/11 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

07/12 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

07/17 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

07/18 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

08/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/02 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/06 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

08/15 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/16 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

08/23 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/02 – Bogotá, Colombia

10/03 – Bogotá, Colombia

10/09 – Lima, Peru

10/10 – Lima, Peru

10/16 – Santiago, Chile

10/17 – Santiago, Chile

10/23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

10/24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

10/28 – São Paulo, Brazil

10/30 – São Paulo, Brazil

10/31 – São Paulo, Brazil

11/19 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

11/21 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

11/22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

12/03 – Bangkok, Thailand

12/05 – Bangkok, Thailand

12/06 – Bangkok, Thailand

12/12 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12/13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12/17 – Singapore, Singapore

12/19 – Singapore, Singapore

12/20 – Singapore, Singapore

12/22 – Singapore, Singapore

12/26 – Jakarta, Indonesia

12/27 – Jakarta, Indonesia

02/12 – Melbourne, Australia

02/13 – Melbourne, Australia

02/20 – Sydney, Australia

02/21 – Sydney, Australia

03/04 – Hong Kong, China

03/06 – Hong Kong, China

03/07 – Hong Kong, China

03/13 – Manila, Philippines

03/14 – Manila, Philippines