The Usain Bolt-Andre De Grasse Bromance We Wanted to Be Real Is Real

The bromance is real.

We witnessed one of the greatest moments of the Rio Olympics on Wednesday night between two competitors who appear to be forging a budding relationship.



The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, and up-and-coming sprinter Andre De Grasse have been making nice during the Olympics, which was first evident during their 100-meter race this past weekend. The two embraced after Bolt topped De Grasse (who captured the bronze) to win the 100 meter for the third consecutive time. Bolt, according to De Grasse, even told the 21-year-old Canadian that he believed he was the ‘next one.’

But the scene following the 100 meter was nothing compared to the moment they had Wednesday. Here’s what the 200-meter semifinal—which Bolt won, edging past De Grasse by 0.02 seconds—looked like in a series of photos.



Before the Moment

Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Moment

Photo by James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Nice try, kid. You might be next, but I’m still the best. Photo by Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

That’s awesome stuff. With the 200-meter final tonight, we can’t wait for the encore.