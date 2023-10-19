The VICE Guide To Modern Masculinity

In this episode of “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, our host Jenna Suffern chats with Tim Nelson, the lead vocalist and keyboardist in Cub Sport. Tim has been an advocate for queer representation in the male-dominated Australian music industry for years and together, Jenna and Tim have an open conversation about the gender binaries we all exist in and why they’re essentially made up.

They discuss gender norms, what modern masculinity represents, and why it’s so much more than fist-pumping and screaming ‘Boys, boys boys!’.

Partner Content Is Paid For By An Advertiser And The Advertiser Provides Creative Direction And Feedback.



© 2023 VICE MEDIA LLC