the-whisky-a-go-go-was-hit-by-a-dump-truck

On Friday (5/9), a dump truck crashed into the iconic West Hollywood, California music venue. Power was reportedly knocked out for the Whisky and other nearby businesses. The incident took place a little before 2 pm local time. The truck appeared to be hauling sand and hit a handful of vehicles, as well as a power line, before it slammed into the Sunset Strip venue.

Blabbermouth reports that, in response to the accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department closed Sunset Boulevard and Clark Street.

“Due to the traffic collision, some power has been affected and power is out to some parts of the area,” the LASD wrote in a message. “Crews are currently on scene and working to restore power.”

Unfortunately, the crash caused the Whisky to cancel Boy Hits Car’s show that was scheduled for that night, with Barefoot in the Bathroom and Gearheart.

In a message on their Instagram page, the following day, Boy Hits Car wrote: “Well… that was wild. Yesterday, just hours before we were set to headline at the legendary Whisky A Go Go, a dump truck crashed into the venue. Our show was unfortunately canceled as a result, but the scene quickly turned surreal.” They noted that local news was quickly on the scene, which led to them “doing interviews for TV instead of soundcheck.”

The band went on to write: “We’re grateful no one was hurt, and we appreciate everyone who reached out in concern. It wasn’t the night we planned, but it sure was memorable. Stay tuned—we’ll be back, and louder than ever.”

At this time, Boy Hits Car does not have any more announced concert dates on the docket, but fans can follow them on social media for future announcements.