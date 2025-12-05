There’s an Entire Short Film Hidden Throughout Several Episodes of ‘The Simpsons’

The second season of The Simpsons introduced us to McBain, a fictional movie cop played by the equally fictional action star Rainier Wolfcastle. We first see the character, who’s clearly intended to be a parody of Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the 1991 episode “The Way We Was.” In a clip shown on TV in the episode, McBain informs his boss that Senator Mendoza is involved with an international drug cartel. When the boss fires him over the accusation, McBain punches him through a window.

Homer catches more of the McBain story at a video store in the episode “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” later that season. In this scene, McBain meets up with his partner Scoey at a diner called Sloppy Joes, where they discuss retirement and nailing the crooked senator they’ve been after. Unbeknownst to them, the waiter behind the counter is actually an assassin. The man pulls out a gun and shoots Scoey, whose dying request to McBain is that he “get Mendoza.”

Five episodes later, in “The War of the Simpsons,” the McBain movie is on TV yet again. As we watch from the Simpson household, McBain complains to his captain that the gun he’s been issued is too small to avenge Scoey’s death. The captain reminds him that a bigger gun would be against regulations and that they go strictly by the book in their department. McBain then shoots the book out of his hand and says, “Bye, book.”

We don’t find out what McBain’s been up to again until “Saturdays of Thunder,” the ninth episode of the third season. Homer and Bart watch as McBain finally catches up with Mendoza by sneaking into a party disguised as an ice sculpture. He greets the senator by saying, “Ice to see you,” before shooting every single one of his guests just as McBain’s about to get his revenge, Mendoza offers him a drugged appetizer, which he stupidly accepts.

It would be more than a year before Grampa Simpson would be seen watching the thrilling conclusion to McBain in 1993’s “Last Exit to Springfield.” Our cartoon hero surprises Mendoza at a meeting in a high-rise building, where he once again kills everyone in sight and throws Mendoza out the window, Die Hard-style. While McBain would go on to appear in later episodes, this wrapped up the storyline for the fictional movie first seen during the second season.

And thanks to the internet, all those original scenes have been edited together so you can watch the entire four-and-a-half-minute movie without any filler. Check it out for yourself below.