Just Some Brands That Have Absolutely No Business Running a Pride Campaign

Every year during Pride Month, brands come out in support of gay rights—or, a version of gay rights that looks good on social media. But the genuineness of these displays is often a little… questionable. Somehow, slapping a filter on your Twitter avatar and making all the visibly queer and trans people at your company do a video where they say their pronouns does not an ally make. A lot of these brands care demonstrably more about paying topical lip service to “the community” in a bid for queer and trans people’s business than they do about supporting actual LGBTQ people.

There’s a stark difference between material support and virtue signaling—especially the kind that exists to paper over previous missteps. To be clear, there are absolutely ways brands and businesses can support queer and trans people during Pride Month and beyond: hiring queer and trans people; providing those employees with inclusive benefits packages that cover gender affirmation procedures and extend those benefits to their partners; creating workplace cultures with LGBTQ spaces and mentorship opportunities; and donating money to progressive politicians and LGBTQ organizations that exist to help queer and trans people live and thrive.

Videos by VICE

Here are a few examples of entities whose actions have actively harmed the LGBTQ community, even as their public statements claim solidarity.

Pfizer

We’re celebrating #PrideMonth2021 because everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and respected for who they are. At Pfizer, we affirm every way people may choose to identify. Watch what it means to be #PfizerProud. pic.twitter.com/GHGR2gMnlp — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) June 1, 2021

While Pfizer was able to fill a tightly edited Twitter video with employees who are part of the LGBTQ community recounting their positive experiences working for the pharmaceutical giant, a 2019 report from Judd Legum’s newsletter Popular Information found the company donated nearly $1 million to 52 different anti-gay politicians in 2018.

Citigroup

This Pride Month, Citi celebrates self-expression and supports your ability to show it. It’s the reason our U.S. customers can update their chosen first name on eligible Citi-branded credit cards. Learn more at https://t.co/5HvFndCdMY #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/lu7b1DkAIW — Citi (@Citi) June 2, 2021

Citigroup put out a Pride tweet reminding customers that they can update their names on “eligible Citi-branded credit cards” in order to avoid being forced to use a deadname. But this multinational investment bank can’t really claim solidarity with the LGBTQ community when it also barreled ahead in sponsoring an event honoring Brazil’s notoriously anti-gay president Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

Disney

Though Disney has famously never featured a prominent openly gay character in its 59 films spanning eight decades, they still released a graphic featuring some classic (canonically straight) characters marching against a rainbow flag.

The FBI

Happy #PrideMonth! As the #FBI celebrates, we recognize the diversity of our workforce and the communities we serve, and we thank our #LGBTQ colleagues for their valuable contributions to the FBI and the country. pic.twitter.com/lfl5MWO3by — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2021

The FBI has actually dropped a “Happy Pride!” graphic for the past few years, which is definitely an interesting choice, from the same agency hounded and survielled gay activists in the ’50s and ’60s and furthered the Cold War-era persecution of gay and lesbian federal employees in what came to be known as the Lavender Scare—none of which the agency has ever apologized for.

Cigna

After Cigna wished its Twitter followers a happy #PrideMonth, civil rights lawyer Alejandra Caraballo highlighted negative changes in their policies that explicitly impact trans people.

This is the fake corporate pride BS that I can't stand. Cigna is out here saying "happy pride" while rolling back changes to their coverage policies to reimplement coverage exclusions for gender dysphoria care. They limited their coverage everywhere except NY. https://t.co/IsGojwJESV pic.twitter.com/eOk2hTSOit — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 1, 2021

The insurance giant changed the language in its coverage of what it calls “gender reassignment procedures.” According to screenshots posted by Caraballo, Cigna previously described procedures like facial fillers and forehead reduction in its 2020 documentation as ones that “may be medically necessary”; in its 2021 documentation, it now describes those procedures as ones that “are considered not medically necessarily” under its standard benefit plan, which means facial feminization and masculinization will be harder and more expensive for trans people to obtain (though individual plans “may” still cover them).

Uber

Everyone has the right to move freely. And the right to move with pride.



We're committed to listening, learning, and engaging with our community.



Here's what we are doing now 👇



Learn more → https://t.co/w8kO0EI54H#RightToPride pic.twitter.com/FrrSuvKgd3 — Uber (@Uber) June 1, 2021

Uber changed its header image to a rainbow road, and also announced that it will be implementing, among other things, an “in-app discrimination reporting tool.” Still, it’s hard to imagine this tool being effective at combatting anti-LGBTQ discrimination in terms of who gets picked up by Ubers in the first place: a 2019 study found that simply signaling support for the LGBTQ community in the Uber app by using a rainbow filter on one’s profile could double the chances of a ride getting canceled.

Spotify

Claim your space. We’re celebrating #Pride with playlists and podcasts from LGBTQIA+ creators, curated in the Pride hub 🎉 https://t.co/8m58nKDlpZ pic.twitter.com/F5j2vWxiWA — Spotify (@Spotify) June 1, 2021

Spotify got a lot of hot, young, popular, queer and trans artists to make a Pride Month video for their Twitter. Spotify also continues to exclusively host comedian Joe Rogan’s extremely popular podcast, for which it reportedly paid over $100 million, against the wishes of staffers who take offense to his history of platforming transphobes and making transphobic comments.

Google

HELP I'M BEING ATTACKED I JUST WANTED TO SEARCH WHAT GENDERQUEER MEANS pic.twitter.com/7KOvAomX58 — Lake (@arturiteprsnl) June 1, 2021

Google set up an animation triggered when users look up terms like “gay,” “lesbian,” or “genderqueer.” The tech giant also reportedly fired trans women and a queer man for labor organizing in 2019, and its video-sharing social media platform YouTube was sued the same year for suppressing video content by LGBTQ creators while allowing YouTubers espousing anti-LGBTQ beliefs to thrive there.

NFL

In celebration of #Pride2021, we are spotlighting some of the influential LGBTQ+ voices of the NFL. In 1975, David Kopay forever changed the narrative of sexuality in professional sports — and helped pave the way for many other fellow players and athletes to speak their truth. pic.twitter.com/31mmQHtKFM — NFL Up (@NFLUpOfficial) June 2, 2021

The NFL’s example of an “influential LGBTQ+ voice in the NFL” is a man who did not publicly come out as gay until three years after he retired as a player… in 1975. That’s a feat for David Kopay on a personal level, but not something an organization that has never had an openly gay or bisexual player should get to cash in on.

Follow Katie Way on Twitter.