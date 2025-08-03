These Emojis Could Mean Your Partner Is Cheating

Apparently, there’s a simple way to tell if your partner is cheating—and the internet is all over it.

Look, I get it: across every social media platform, in pop-culture news, on reality TV, etc., we are bombarded with stories about infidelity. Naturally, our exposure to this concept almost normalizes the experience. In other words, it’s something we expect to happen to us. This might make us hypervigilant in our relationships, always searching for signs we’re about to be betrayed.

Personally, I believe if you’re even doubting your partner’s loyalty in the first place, you probably shouldn’t be with them. Or, at the very least, you should work through the doubts without feeling the need to find evidence of infidelity. But hey, that’s just me.

If you’re someone who’d rather take the investigating into your own hands, well, there’s allegedly a simple way to do so. In fact, experts have weighed in on a seemingly harmless hint: the use of certain emojis.

Yes, that’s right. According to Paul Jones, a private investigator with ARF Private Investigators, specific emojis may indicate further discussions about or plans for cheating.

Let’s dive in.

Emojis as Red Flags

I hate even writing this, as I know it can trigger suspicion within even the healthiest relationships. And I’m certainly not suggesting anyone goes through their partner’s phone, as that’s a clear invasion of privacy.

However, there have been many stories of both men and women finding evidence on their partners’ phones of them cheating or betraying them in some way. Unfortunately, lying, manipulative parts do exist—and they’re seemingly everywhere.

That being said, according to Jones, who spoke with The Sun, many cheaters will carry out their affairs on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat, using secret codes/symbols to cover their tracks.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in people using everyday symbols as a way to communicate without getting caught,” he told the outlet.

Some of those symbols include the croissant and letter emojis, which often are code for secret dates or hookups.

“We’ve had people using a croissant emoji as a way of saying ‘meet me for breakfast,’ or the letter emoji as a subtle ‘text me when you’re free,’” Jones explained. “It’s like their own language, one that their partner isn’t meant to understand.”

If you notice these emojis in your partner’s recently used or most frequently used emojis, you might have some questions to ask them.

“On the surface, it might look innocent,” Jones told the outlet. “But there’s usually a deeper meaning.”

According to Jones, some of the other concerning emojis include other food-related ones (especially the hot pepper), the peeking monkey or face, the padlock, and even the fishing emoji. (Think: fishing for attention.)

How to Address a Partner You Suspect Is Cheating

Okay, so…you found some food emojis in your partner’s most-used stash of emojis. Does that automatically mean they’re cheating? Of course not.

But if you’ve been suspecting infidelity for a variety of other reasons, and this has only added fuel to your fire, it’s time to have a conversation.

Lauren Korshak, a licensed marriage and family therapist in San Francisco and the author of The Mindful Relationship, spoke with Everyday Health about how to confront a cheating partner.

She advised writing out your concerns and approaching the conversation from curiosity rather than accusation.

“After all, you don’t know for sure that they are cheating, and the confrontation should be aimed at learning what is actually going on,” she told the outlet.

And if you’re concerned about the contents of their messages or their emoji usage, this requires an even more delicate approach. Korshak recommended expressing your discomfort with your partner’s secrecy.

“This may sound like a softer approach than one might initially be drawn to, but this approach provides a safe space and a possibility for your partner to come forward and tell you the truth,” she told Everyday Health. “If they do, you can dialogue further about what to do.”