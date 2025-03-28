They Say Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover, but ‘Vaporware Odyssey’ Is Screaming My Name

If there’s anything in life that I love more than anything else, it’s pretty colors and adorable kitty cats. So, taking the two of those things and mixing them with an excellent Vaporwave aesthetic, Vaporware Odyssey is a game that seems to be screaming at me from the rooftops. Even though the exterior is already putting in enough work to get me interested, the idea of a bullet-hell roguelike with these features pushes it right up my alley. I was initially intrigued, and now? I need it in my life this second.

Screenshot: Goodaboutgames

I Wish Every Game Would Let Me Be a Lovely Kitty Cat With a Sword Like ‘Vaporware Odyssey’ Does

While doing my daily scroll through social media, I somehow stumbled upon Vaporware Odyssey. After being completely absorbed into the small snippet of gameplay that I had seen, I knew that this was a game for me. These passion project indie titles are some of my favorites, and it looks like Vaporware Odyssey is a game after my own heart. It combines some of my favorite types of games. Particularly with the action-RPG-inspired combat and bullet-hell sections that are going to test my patience. I love it already.

Games like NieR: Automata have done this type of thing before. Fighting off hordes of enemies with quick attacks, all while avoiding a barrage of bullets. It’s art in its purest form. But now, I get to be a kitty cat, so the world is healing. Mix this with a banger soundtrack? I’ve got my next few weekends planned out for me in advance. Plus, full controller support means that I can jump into this one wherever I am.

It’s a game that’s super easy to pick up. But you can master plenty of advanced movement tech to make every run exciting. If you decide to jump in, though, take my advice. Get the Dagger Flick as soon as it becomes available. Having a bit of range on your side is going to be something you thank me for later. Otherwise? You’re going to spend a lot of time seeing DECIMATED. Good luck, have fun, and dive into this one head first.