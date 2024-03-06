There’s no shortage of shit on in Melbourne, on any given day. What’s hard is knowing where to go, from bars to nightclubs, gigs and park raves. Our Guide to the Weekend is here to help.

Here’s your one stop shop for everywhere you ought to be, everything you ought to see, and the absolute best things to do in Melbourne this weekend. Happy partying.

DocGirl Pop Up Store

Poster by @jerichomarcel

Streetwear label DocGirl is holding a pop-up store to premiere their ‘GIRLS ARE LOVELIER’ collection for one night only. Catch DJs C-Pash and Savage the Girl on the decks, with visuals by Violet and nail art by Fern Ari.

When: Friday 22 March, 6-10PM

Where: 126 Smith St, Collingwood

$$$: Free



Miscellania Presents: Caucasian Opportunities & Sherelle

London-based selector SHERELLE will be soundtracking the dancefloor of Miscellania with CaucasianOpportunities through extended sets of footwork, jungle, club edits, techno and rap.

When: Friday March 22, 8PM – late

Where: Miscellania

$$$: $3

Working Nights Presents: Close Counters + More

Expect all things house at Close Counters, embracing the diverse and enriching history of the genre and the club culture that comes with it.

Expect music curated by Close Counters, Zjoso and Mothafunk.

When: Friday March 22

Where: The Night Cat

$$$: $23.99

Nerve Presents: Juicy Romance

When: Friday March 22, 9PM – late

Where: Nerve

$$$: $27.15



Ryuichi Sakamoto – Opus

Witness the legendary Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto in a cinematic experience unlike any other. The film will disclose a selection of 21 compositions from across Sakamoto’s career that celebrates the life of a beloved artist.

When: Friday March 22, 7:30-9:30

Where: Melbourne Recital Hall

$$$: $45



Lay Down The Groove Presents: Groove Voyage

When: Saturday March 9

Where: Section 8

$$$: Free entry



For The Love of Wackie Ju

A fundraiser event for local designer Wackie Ju in light of her upcoming 2024 Saviour 002 Collection.

Music operations will be provided courtesy of Mirasia, Tinika b2b Ksmba, Sal, Jex Wang, Khya and Blu Jay.



When: Saturday March 23

Where: Miscellania

$$$: $25

Luna Blessings’ 3rd Birthday





When: Saturday March 23

Where: The Gasometer Hotel

$$$: $23.50

