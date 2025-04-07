This Adorable Succubus Dating Sim Summoned My Interest. It’s Taking Over Patreon, Too

I have a deep, rich love for succubi. Maybe because I relate to them quite a bit; my friends commonly say I have a corrupting influence on them. But when it comes to anime and manga, it’s not the succubus’ lewd nature that interests me. The anime succubus is great because she can be so complicated. She can be sexy, suave, sophisticated, and incredibly distracting. Or a succubus can be cute, clumsy, and dumb, yet still a little too attractive for your average human to resist.

I can tell two-person studio Dizzy Egg Games is going for the latter with its upcoming visual novel, ShoSakyu: The Succubus I Summoned is a Noob?! And if I’m being honest? This game has already won over my weeby degen heart thanks to its ditzy demon girl.

Videos by VICE

Whoops, I guess I’m your succubus now?

Screenshot: Dizzy Egg Games

In ShoSakyu, players star as a “lonely, impulsive guy” who accidentally summons a brand new succubus girl named Nono. Don’t expect Nono to be your Dommy Mommy, taking advantage of you and draining your soul dry. In fact, Nono is such a newcomer to the succubus trade, she struggles to even sleep with the player at all. Talk about a perfectly imperfect match. A summoner who doesn’t want a succubus, and a succubus who can’t seem to perform.

Nono subsequently moves in, and you’ll have to balance everyday life alongside her. However, this may prove more challenging than you’d think. For you see, succubi influence wet dreams, and Nono’s colleagues start stopping by to meet you. In other words? Get ready to play with Nono and her friends again and again.

“[Wet dreams] are our way of making it possible for the player to experience hentai scenes with other monster girls without breaking the canon or making the story too convoluted (there’s already realm-hopping sexy demon girls, let’s not get too wild),” artist, writer, and designer AshyNyuu writes on ShoSakyu‘s itch.io page. “Scripted game events (or some items bought from the shop in-game) will have a succubus visit the player while he sleeps. And give him sweet dreams of various characters performing sexual favors for him.”

‘Monster Girl Encyclopedia’ Meets ‘Undertale’

While Dizzy Egg Games is also creating an SFW version of ShoSakyu, lewdity is core to the game’s appeal. The visual novel has over 20 sex scenes with Nono, not including an additional love interest unlocked via the game’s October Kickstarter. There are also several other succubi you can fool around with, and the game even promises “a possible harem ending.” Sick.

AshyNyuu told Waypoint that the game’s developers are “both huge monster girl fans,” inspiring the two to set out to make a monster girl visual novel. Inspirations for the game included Monster Girl Quest, Monster Musume, and AshyNyuu’s personal favorite, Interspecies Reviewers.

Screenshot: Dizzy Egg Games

“I really love stories with characters who are ‘not how they should be,’ and I thought a succubus who can’t perform would be a really cute, funny story to tell,” AshyNyuu said. “We take a ton of inspiration from Undertale, funny enough. Toby Fox’s writing is so charming, and the characters are all so lovable. And I would love for our game to have those qualities.”

In terms of adult games, ShoSakyu draws inspiration from live-in dating sim Kaiju Princess and open-world NSFW hit Summertime Saga. However, AshyNyuu notes that Dizzy Egg Games set out to create “a sort of in-between cohabitation and classic visual novel.” The team plans to avoid the “grindy” nature of cohabitation dating sims while maximizing players’ ability to care for Nono and interact with her.

“We’re really excited about the wet dreams,” AshyNyuu told Waypoint. “It’s actually going to be introduced in the next update which we are currently working on! We already have a bunch of girls and scenarios lined up.”

An h-game visual novel without Ren’py

Screenshot: Dizzy Egg Games

I love a good succubus h-game. But it’s not ShoSakyu’s ditzy demon girl alone that won me over. Dizzy Egg Games says that the game has a wide variety of body types and personalities, with SFW and NSFW scenes alike offering “many different frames that change frequently to appropriately visualize what the girls are feeling during them.” An itch.io demo reveals that Nono can have over a dozen different unique assets for her eyes and mouth alone, along with 10 different eyebrow expressions. “Hundreds of expressions can be made so far,” the prototype’s description teases.

Sex scenes in hentai visual novels are commonly static, with games switching from one pre-rendered CG illustration to another as intercourse continues. ShoSakyu‘s asset system promises a far more dynamic approach, bringing Nono and her fellow succubi to life — in and out of sex. Programmer Hunny says the studio is “really proud” of the feature.

“Instead of making full faces for the character sprites, we’ve made eyebrows, eyes, and mouths separately to make way more expressions than we would be able to if we went the usual route,” Hunny told Waypoint. “Sprite expressions are important to us because we notice in other visual novels how lifeless the sprites tend to look, having the same expression for many lines at a time, changing very infrequently. After getting into the habit of changing the characters’ expressions in ShoSakyu so much, we decided we’ll probably never be able to make a game where we don’t do this. It’s just worth that extra work to us to get this end product.”

Screenshot: Dizzy Egg Games

In general, ShoSakyu seems set on providing a proper dating sim experience built on immersion, not just sex. The game promises a free-roam format, items to influence Nono, and minigames you can play with your succubus roommate. And even a door panning and opening system to perv on Nono as she goes about daily life.

Most of all? ShoSakyu doesn’t even run on python-based visual novel engine Ren’Py. Instead, Dizzy Egg Games’ Hunny created a brand new custom visual novel engine via Unity. Giving the team the opportunity to really lean into that classic dating sim feel. The UI alone reminds me of more traditional Japanese dating sims. Where players have to balance various stats, keep track of their money, look at the time, and so on and so forth.

“We decided to create our own engine using Unity as the base mostly because the most popular options (Ren’Py) don’t really have good options for creating pretty and interactive UI,” Hunny said. “We are also planning on multiple, quite unique mechanics for the game and trying to add those to existing tools/engines might have been more work than just creating our own from scratch. I studied game development and programming, so creating a tool like this was right down my alley!”

Patreon loves this poor, pathetic succubus

Play video

ShoSakyu has been in development since February 2024. The game saw a massive and sudden spike in popularity after Dizzy Egg Games released the visual novel’s v0.1.5 build in March. The update included a move to Unity 6, a cooking minigame, a cozy dice game to play with Nono, the succubus Alura, and a wide assortment of additional NSFW scenes, among many other changes. AshyNyuu’s Patreon saw a sizable spike in paid members by March 18th, with premium subscriptions rising throughout March. As of this article’s publication, the ShoSakyu Patreon was one of the fastest growing projects on the entire site over a one-month period, having the 8th highest growth across all creators.

To give perspective, on March 16th, AshyNyuu started with just 98 patrons. By April 6, she had 637. Grapheon estimates AshyNyuu’s paid members grew by 536%. When I mentioned that ShoSakyu was one of the top Patreon accounts for growth over the past month? AshyNyuu was shocked.

“We were absolutely not expecting it. And we’re so incredibly grateful for it,” she said of the game’s immense and sudden popularity. “Our Discord server has also grown with it. Which is the main place we interact with our subscribers generally, and they’ve all been very kind! We still have to get used to the influx of people needing guidance on how to do things like applying patches. But other than that, we try to stay hands on with our community as much as we can. And they’re very supportive!”

Interested players can give ShoSakyu a try for free via Dizzy Egg Games’ itch.io page. With SFW and NSFW builds currently available. However, newcomers should consider signing up for AshyNyuu’s Patreon. Which grants players access to exclusive in-game content — just patch the game, and the latest lewd updates are yours.

ShoSakyu: The Succubus I Summoned is a Noob?! is set to launch on Steam and itch.io, with both an Android and PC release planned. Expect the full game later this year.