this-bride-put-her-parents-and-her-dog-on-a-diet-for-her-wedding

By this point, we’ve all heard some wild bridezilla stories. But just when you thought you’d heard it all, we have a new entry into the craziest wedding story. A Reddit user revealed some damning requests from a bride that called for her parents and dog to go on a diet.

Posting in the properly named r/bridezillas subreddit, a user named 333333x revealed that a bride who’s getting married this year “put her parents on a diet” and also their pup. Comments instantly flooded in as people mainly voiced questions wondering why the dog got roped into this ridiculous request.

The four-legged companion is a part of the wedding day, as the user confirmed with a later comment. But c’mon, let the dog live their best life!

There weren’t many more details revealed in the thread, but the user responded to another remark about the parents, noting that they are following the diet but “are getting annoyed” with the whole concept.

Stories of wild and extravagant asks from a bride on her big day aren’t out of the ordinary. In fact, by this point, we’ve all accepted that things always get hectic and chaotic during the planning process and on the day itself. This, though, feels a bit too far.

Maybe the woman is looking out for her parent’s best interests here. How the story was shared suggests that probably isn’t the case. And the poor dog, as many other users commented. One in particular wrote, “Somebody better be feeding it secret snacks!”

I did appreciate the levity one commenter attempted to bring to the thread, joking that there’s going to be some hungry people at the event, “I would be dropping treats all over the place on the day of the wedding. See who goes for it first, the parents or the dog.”

Intrusive Wedding Day Requests are Far Too Common

Others chimed in to share wacky requests they have encountered, too. One mentioned the bride telling her she needed to get contacts and lose the glasses if she was to be her Maid of Honor. That feels pretty fucked up if we’re being honest. Another mentioned a similar situation in which a mother underwent weight loss surgery before her daughter’s wedding.

Honestly, the entire wedding scene has become so over the top that I’m not at all surprised at some of these horror stories. The couple and whoever else is contributing put tens of thousands of dollars into one day that they almost feel entitled to boss people around.

That’s fine, but let’s leave the dog out of it!