this-company-wants-to-pay-you-to-travel-and-drink-coffee

Imagine getting paid to travel the country and drink coffee… it would be a literal dream come true for most of us. One company is offering the opportunity to do just that.

Chameleon Coffee, a Texas-based coffee company, has opened applications for their “Brew Crew.” Basically, if hired, you’ll be paid $75,000—and receive health insurance and travel costs—to drive cross-country while sharing your coffee expertise and adventures on social media.

The “Traveling Road Brew Tour Brand Ambassador and Content Specialist” job posting states that the company is “on a mission to spread caffeine happiness across the country with our Road Brew Tour—and we need YOU to be the face of it!” They’re currently seeking two social media-savvy individuals to join the team.

“Join us for the adventure of a lifetime as a Brew Crew Member, where you’ll zigzag across the country in our tricked-out Sprinter van with your road partner, a fellow coffee-slinging buddy,” the posting continues. “Together, you’ll make stops at exciting, pre-identified locations, chatting with coffee fans, handing out free brews, and sharing your journey on Instagram and TikTok.”

The best part? You can apply with a friend and request to be paired together.

Some additional perks include free coffee on tap, health insurance, paid time off, a $75k annual salary, and quarterly bonuses.

If you’d like to apply, you must submit a minute-long video explaining why you’d be a good fit. Post it on Instagram tag @chameleoncoffee, and use #chameleonbrewcrew. Then, fill out your application, following the instructions as requested. You can also note that you want to be paired with a specific person (who must fill out their own application, too).

The deadline to submit your application is February 12, 2025.

There are a ton of interesting jobs on the market that will pay you to travel. If your 2025 goal is to explore more cities, opportunities like this one are ideal.

And even if you don’t necessarily get your travel costs covered, choosing a remote job can still allow you to book adventures while working from any location. Maybe this is the year you finally pack your bags and hit the road!