This government shutdown is about to be the longest ever. Here’s how it’s going.

As of Friday, this government shutdown will be tied for the longest in U.S. history, and there’s no sign of the impasse breaking.

Trump met with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Thursday but walked out — he literally said “bye-bye” after the Dems said they wouldn’t give him border wall funding, according to one Democratic aide.



Videos by VICE

Here’s a breakdown of where things stand after 20 days:

The politics may be shifting

Democrats in the House have now passed two spending bills that would have reopened the government. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t brought them to a vote in the Senate — he’s said repeatedly that he won’t pass a bill that the president won’t sign.

that would have reopened the government. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t brought them to a vote in the Senate — he’s said repeatedly that he won’t pass a bill that the president won’t sign. Eight Republicans voted for the second House bill , per the Washington Post, breaking ranks with the president. Some of them are saying that Trump has lost his credibility and that they can’t negotiate a budget on behalf of a president who doesn’t seem to know what he wants.

, per the Washington Post, breaking ranks with the president. Some of them are saying that Trump has lost his credibility and that they can’t negotiate a budget on behalf of a president who doesn’t seem to know what he wants. Some Democrats are starting to say they’d make a deal with Trump that includes funding for a border wall , VICE News reported earlier this week. But that’s unlikely to happen.

, VICE News reported earlier this week. But that’s unlikely to happen. Republicans in the Senate are quietly meeting to discuss solutions to the impasse that would give Democrats things they’ve long sought — like help for DACA recipients and other programs to help immigrants.

to the impasse that would give Democrats things they’ve long sought — like help for DACA recipients and other programs to help immigrants. The shutdown may be hurting Trump’s popularity. According to early polling, a near-majority of Americans blame him for the shutdown.

The impact is getting a lot worse

Trump, meanwhile, is heading to the border Thursday. Speaking about his prospects for declaring a national emergency to secure border wall funding, Trump told reporters: “Probably I will do it. I would almost say definitely.”

Experts said the president has the right to do that — but would almost certainly face a legal crisis if he did.

Cover image: President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the media as he leaves the White House, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019, in Washington, en route for a trip to the border in Texas as the government shutdown continues. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)