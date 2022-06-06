This Is What It Means To Run While Black

For the Black community, the act of running is marked by a history of racial profiling and violence that often makes the otherwise healthy and empowering sport a source of fear. That’s why we’ve partnered with adidas to celebrate all the complexities that come from running while Black, in addition to the often-overlooked achievements and contributions Black athletes have made in the world of sports. Click here for more on “Running While Black,” including the first episode, and catch it on VICE TV starting 6/18.